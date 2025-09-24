Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 debuts in India with 90Hz display; see price and other specs

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy Tab A11 in India, the latest addition to its Galaxy A tablet series. Positioned as the successor to the Galaxy Tab A9, the new device comes with an upgraded display, more storage options, and better connectivity.

The Galaxy Tab A11 is available in Gray and Silver colour options across Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Advertisement

Wi-Fi variants:

• 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs. 12,999

• 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 17,999

Cellular variants:

• 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs. 15,999

• 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs. 20,999

The Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch HD+ TFT display (800 × 1,340 pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and video playback. It runs on an octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, though Samsung has not revealed the exact processor model.

The tablet supports up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, expandable to 2TB via a microSD card. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

Powering the device is a 5,100mAh battery, identical to the Galaxy Tab A9 series. The Tab A11 weighs 337 grams and measures 211.0 × 124.7 × 8.0 mm.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G (cellular variant), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. It also features a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Dolby Atmos-backed dual speakers for enhanced sound.