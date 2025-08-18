Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet launched in India for ₹49,999: Check details here

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition in India, a rugged 5G-enabled tablet designed for businesses operating in demanding environments. The device will be available for advance bookings starting 18 August, with prices beginning at ₹49,999.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 is targeted at industries such as defence, public safety, logistics, manufacturing, healthcare and retail. It features an 8-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, powered by an octa-core processor. Memory configurations include 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage, both expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Built to withstand harsh working conditions, the tablet comes with MIL-STD-810H certification for durability, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and an IP68-certified S Pen. Samsung has also equipped it with a replaceable 5,050mAh battery and a ‘No Battery Mode’ for continuous operation when connected to power sources.

The Enterprise Edition includes a 36-month warranty, including 12 months for the battery. It comes with Android 15, with software updates supported for up to seven years. Customers will also receive a 12-month subscription to Samsung’s Knox Suite enterprise security platform.

In addition, the tablet offers a number of bundled enterprise solutions. These include a year’s access to Samsung SDS’s Brity Works collaboration platform, limited access to its AI-powered Brity Copilot, complimentary push-to-talk services from Zello until December 2025, and up to 50% discounts on Google Workspace subscriptions for small and medium businesses.

Other features include loud speakers for noisy workplaces, programmable keys with push-to-talk capability, biometric authentication, and support for 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. The device also comes with a rugged back cover, data cable and S Pen in the box.

The Galaxy Tab Active5 Enterprise Edition is priced at ₹49,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and ₹56,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.