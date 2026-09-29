Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra launch in India soon; Specs, features, and price to expect

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Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra: What to expect?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Plus and Tab S12 Ultra are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S12 Plus is expected to feature a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 × 1752 resolution. It will likely feature a single rear camera, whereas the Ultra variant could come with a dual-camera setup. Furthermore, the tablet is expected to be backed by a 10,600mAh battery and support 45W charging.

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On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature a bigger 14.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2960 × 1848 resolution. It will likely be backed by a 11,600mAh battery that may support the same 45W charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series launch date and price

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series is expected to launch on October 7, 2026. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Tab S12 Plus could cost €1,299 (approx. Rs 1,41,473), and the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra could cost €1,539 (approx. Rs 1,67,610) in Europe. However, the India price has been kept under wraps, and it is expected to be revealed during the official launch.