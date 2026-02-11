Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 announced: Galaxy S26 series is launching on this date

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, which is expected to debut the Galaxy S26 series. The smartphone series will likely consist of three new models: the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the high-end model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The launch event is scheduled for February 25, 2026, and it will take place in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026

Samsung announced the Galaxy Unpacked event 2026 via a press note and shared a teaser video on X (formerly Twitter). While an in-person launch event is happening in the US, Samsung will also be live-streaming the launch on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel. Viewers can catch the latest Samsung launches on February 25, 2026, at 11:30 PM IST.

[Invitation] Galaxy Unpacked February 2026: The Next AI Phone Makes Your Life Easier pic.twitter.com/lYT4OODkOW — Samsung Electronics (@Samsung) February 11, 2026

With the announcement, Samsung says it's bringing a “new phase in the era of AI as intelligence becomes truly personal and adaptive.” While not much about the launch was revealed, but Samsung confirmed that it's bringing new Galaxy S series models with deeper Galaxy AI integration.

Advertisement

However, since Samsung has delayed the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch for over a month, the official sale of the phone may not start until March. Therefore, buyers may have to wait longer this year to get their hands on the latest devices launched at the Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series pre-reservation

Samsung is inviting buyers to pre-reserve the Galaxy S26 series ahead of the launch. Buyers who pre-reserve will get a Rs 2,699 voucher that can be redeemed from the online store. However, buyers will have to pay Rs 999 to pre-reserve for the Galaxy S26 series.

In addition, if buyers register themselves on the Samsung online store, they can get a voucher worth Rs 5000 and enter themselves for the grand giveaway worth Rs 50000.