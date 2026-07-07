Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event expected in July: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Glass, and more to expect

Samsung is expected to host the awaited Galaxy Unpacked 2026 this month, revealing new-generation foldables and other anticipated products. While the South Korean giant is yet to confirm the official event date, media reports suggest July 22 to be the official launch date, which also aligns with the brand’s launch schedules.

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If you’re planning to buy the new Samsung foldables, the brand may surprise us with three foldable devices and other devices that may include smart glasses and Galaxy Watches. Therefore, here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event 2026.

Must read: iPhone Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Can Apple finally challenge Samsung’s dominance in foldable market?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: What to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra: This year, Samsung is expected to launch two book-style foldables, but in different sizes. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to have a smaller cover display but a wider inner display, whereas the Ultra model is expected to have a taller build, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. This may give buyers options to pick their preferred foldable sizes.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: As each year, the lineup may also include a clamshell foldable phone, which is the Galaxy Z Flip 8. We expect to see a similar design as its predecessor, but in a lighter build. Reports also suggest that this may be Samsung’s last clamshell folding phone. Apart from that, we can expect performance and camera upgrades, bringing an overall refined experience.

Must read: ‘Cut to what matters’: Samsung drops first teaser for Galaxy Z Fold 8 design

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch 2 Ultra: Samsung may also refresh its Galaxy Watch series, with a new Watch 9 and Watch Ultra 2 models. We can expect upgrades like new AI health features, an upgraded chip, a refined design, and new health and fitness tracking features.

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Samsung Galaxy Glasses: Samsung and Google have teased Android XR-powered smart glasses this year. The glasses are said to be powered by Gemini AI, similar to how Meta Ray-Ban glasses support Meta AI.

Overall, we can expect six new products from Samsung at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event.