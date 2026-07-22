Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8 launched, price starts at…

Samsung has officially unveiled the new generation foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, but this year the South Korean giant has a surprise in store for customers. As anticipated, the company unveiled the wide book-style foldable, which is being called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, whereas the taller book-style foldable has been rebranded to Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which claims to offer premium performance.

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In addition, Samsung also has a compact clamshell foldable in store for buyers, which is the Galaxy Z Flip 8. All three foldables flaunt upgraded specifications, features, and new Galaxy AI features, which may entice buyers.

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Samsung foldables price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at a price of Rs 1,99,999 for 12GB+256GB, and goes up to Rs 2,59,999 for the 16GB+1TB storage variant. The foldable has received a whopping Rs 25,000 price hike compared to Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will start at Rs 1,79,999 for 12GB+256GB, and goes up to Rs 2,39,999 for the 16GB+1TB storage variant.

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Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be priced at Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage variant, whereas the 512GB model will cost Rs 1,44,999 in India. This showcases a Rs 15,000 price hike compared to the previous generation model.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are launched with several design upgrades that include a Flex Titanium display technology, which uses a titanium-alloy film placed behind the OLED display, and a titanium plate beneath it for additional structural support.

These two layers work together to strengthen the folding mechanism and offer a slim, flexible and durable display and foldable experience. In addition, it is also claimed to reduce display creases, as the titanium-based structure is claimed to provide improved stiffness compared to older polymer-based designs.

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Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to be the world’s lightest foldable, weighing just 201 grams, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra has become slimmer, measuring at just 4.1mm.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is said to have a new form factor with a wider cover display. The foldable offers a 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, and 10:16 when folded. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8.0-inch inner display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Performance, software and battery: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra are both powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 For Galaxy processor paired with 12GB and 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. The foldables will run on One UI 9 based on Android 17, offering an upgraded software experience and new Galaxy AI features.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra gets a bigger battery capacity of 5000mAh, whereas the Z Fold 8 is backed by a 4800mAh battery, with both supporting 45W charging.

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Camera: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra features a triple camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, 50MP Ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto lens. On the main screen, you’ll get a 10MP selfie camera and a 10MP camera on the inner screen. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has a dual camera setup which includes a 50MP wide main camera and a 50MP Ultrawide camera. The dual front cameras remain the same as the Ultra variant.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8: Specifications and features

Design and display: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 also comes with design upgrades, as it is slimmer with 6.1mm thickness and weighs 180 grams. It features a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X main screen. Both displays offer a 120Hz refresh rate with Vision Booster technology.

Performance, software and battery: For performance, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by Samsung's 2nm Exynos 2600 processor paired with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage. It will run on One UI 9 based on Android 17, and for battery life, it is backed by a 4,300 mAh dual battery.

Camera: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP Wide-angle Camera and a 12MP Ultra-Wide camera. On the main screen, it includes a 10MP selfie camera.