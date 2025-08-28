Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is on September 4: Here's what to expect and how to watch

Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Thursday, September 4. The event will be livestreamed globally via Samsung’s official website and YouTube channel, starting at 3:00pm IST.

This will be Samsung’s fourth Unpacked of the year and comes just days ahead of Apple’s major annual event. A teaser shared by the company features mobile camera lenses alongside the tagline “AI for all,” suggesting that artificial intelligence will be a key theme, particularly in camera features.

What to expect

Reports indicate that the much-anticipated Galaxy S25 FE could debut at the event. The device is rumoured to retain a design similar to its predecessor while offering upgrades such as a 12MP front camera (up from 10MP), a 4900mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging, and other hardware refinements.

Alongside the new smartphone, Samsung may also reveal its next-generation tablets, including the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. The premium Tab S11 Ultra is expected to compete directly with Apple’s iPad Pro.

There is also speculation that Samsung could use this stage to unveil its long-rumoured tri-fold smartphone, which industry reports suggest the company wants to launch before the end of this year.

How to watch

Unlike the brand’s previous in-person showcase in New York, the September Unpacked will be an online-only event. Viewers worldwide can tune in through Samsung’s YouTube channel or the company’s official website.