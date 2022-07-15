scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 get NBTC certification, launch expected soon

The NBTC listing does not reveal any information about the devices but the certification indicates that the launch of the smartphones is going to happen soon.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Samsung’s next foldables - the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 -are expected to launch soon as they have received the NBTC certification. The company has not officially revealed anything about the smartphones but leaks and rumours have given us a vague idea about what we can expect from these foldables.

The NBTC listing has the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with model numbers SM-F721B and SM-F936B/DS respectively. Both these devices have already bagged their FCC certification.

Reports mention that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will both be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, maxing out at 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will have a punch-hole in the centre to house the 10MP camera. The external AMOLED display should be a 2.1-inch one. The rear cameras on the Galaxy Flip 4 include a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The device will be powered by a 3,700mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

On the other had, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 is expected to feature foldable and cover displays measuring 7.6-inch and 6.2-inch diagonally. The device is expected to be powered by a 4400mAh battery.

Both the devices are going to launch at the Samsung unpacked event in August.

