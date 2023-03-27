Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 ushers the craze for flippables but Oppo beats it as its own game

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Z Flip4 smartphone in India. While we were anticipating updates for the next-gen smartphone, Oppo launched its Find N2 Flip and outperformed the Korean smartphone giant. Business Today Tech Editor, Aayush Ailawadi, explains how.

In terms of design, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 features a small 1.9-inch horizontal notification screen that may evoke nostalgia but isn’t very practical. Oppo, on the other hand, has a large 3.26-inch vertical AMOLED display that provides access to 7 widgets including weather, camera, and more. According to Ailawadi, Oppo’s cover display is a game-changer for price-conscious consumers.

As for the hinge, Samsung’s device has a water and dust resistance rating. However, when folded, you can still see through the device which may attract dust. Oppo’s device shuts completely and doesn’t leave any space for dust particles to enter. That said, the Oppo phone does not have a water or dust resistance rating. When Ailawadi spoke to the Oppo team about this omission, they clarified that even without the rating it can survive an occasional splash of water.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC while the Oppo foldable smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. In Ailawadi’s opinion, both smartphones are perfectly capable of handling day-to-day tasks and neither stands out in this category.

In terms of battery life, Oppo has done a better job by including a 4,300 mAh battery while Samsung’s device has a 3,700 mAh battery. As for charging speed, Oppo Find N2 Flip supports 44W SuperVOOC charging while Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25W charging. On the top of that, you will get a charger with the Oppo smartphone whereas, for Galaxy Z Flip4, you will have to spend a few extra bucks to buy one.

Coming down to which one can you buy?

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is priced at Rs 89,999 and with an exchange offer in place, it will cost you much cheaper if you are planning to upgrade it from an old Oppo smartphone. According to Ailawadi, Find N2 Flip is a very expensive phone, even for this form factor. On the other hand, Samsung bundles the phone with earphones, and smartwatches for its Galaxy Z Flip4, which is a good deal for Samsung enthusiasts.

Although Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 was the undisputed winner for a long time, Oppo Find N2 Flip is coming for it in more ways than one.

