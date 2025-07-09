Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 unveiled with bigger outer screen, AI boost and better camera

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy Z Flip7, its newest foldable phone that promises to push the boundaries of pocket-sized innovation. With a larger edge-to-edge FlexWindow, smarter AI features, a sleeker build and an upgraded camera setup, the Flip7 blends style with serious substance.

“Galaxy Z Flip7 is proof that big intelligence can come in a small, pocket-sized form factor,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) at Samsung Electronics. “By bringing rich multimodal AI capabilities and seamless functionality to the FlexWindow, we’ve created a device that adapts, anticipates and empowers users, unlocking a smarter, more intuitive way to engage with the world.”

The biggest design change is the 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow, now brighter at 2,600 nits and extended to the edges. It allows users to preview messages, control music, use widgets and even interact with AI voice assistant Gemini without opening the phone. This upgraded cover screen also supports features like real-time app activity via Now Bar and personalised daily updates with Now Brief.

Inside, the main 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vivid visuals with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The phone is powered by a custom 3nm processor and features the largest battery in a Galaxy Z Flip yet—4,300mAh—with up to 31 hours of video playback.

One of the Flip7’s standout tricks is its camera system. The dual rear setup includes a 50MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lens. FlexCam lets users shoot selfies and videos directly from the cover screen, while new features like Real-Time Filters, Zoom Slider and Dual Preview make the shooting experience more creative and intuitive. Enhanced Nightography and 10-bit HDR support help elevate low-light performance and video quality.

Samsung is also adding its PC-style DeX mode to the Flip series for the first time, letting users plug the phone into a display for a desktop experience.

A more accessible version, the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, was announced alongside. It carries many of the core features in a simpler package with a 6.7-inch main screen and 3.4-inch cover display, a 50MP camera, and Android 16 with One UI 8.

The Flip7 series includes upgraded privacy features with Samsung Knox and new app-specific encrypted storage via KEEP. Samsung also highlights advances in quantum-resistant encryption to protect users across networks.

The Galaxy Z Flip7 will be available in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red and a Mint colour exclusive to Samsung’s online store. The Flip7 FE comes in Black and White. Pre-orders begin July 9 with general availability from July 25. Samsung is also offering six months of free access to Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage with both models.

