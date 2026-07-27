Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series pre-orders at Reliance Digital: EMI starts at Rs 6,000

Samsung has started pre-orders for its new foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in India. Reliance Digital, the consumer electronics retailer, is offering impressive pre-order offers, with EMI starting at just Rs 6,000 per month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price in India ranges between Rs. 1,84,999 and Rs. 2,44,999, which places it in the higher end, with pre-order and financing options, making the premium foldable more accessible to customers looking to upgrade.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series pre-orders

To pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, buyers will have to pay a small token amount of Rs 999. It will benefit buyers with delivery privileges and unlock exclusive vouchers worth up to Rs 2,799 to Rs 12,399.

Buyers can also get up to Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000 instant discount on select major credit cards such as ICICI, HDFC, or SBI, depending on store terms. In addition, Samsung is also offering no-cost EMI options of up to 24 months through leading bank credit cards. Lastly, buyers can also get exchange bonuses.

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Buyers can pre-order the devices online or by visiting the nearest Reliance Digital store.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, Galaxy Z Flip 8 prices in India

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price starts at Rs 1,79,999 for 12GB+256GB. Whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will come at a starting price of Rs 1,99,999 for 12GB+256GB. Lastly, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at Rs 1,24,999 for the same storage variant.

The official sale of the new Samsung foldables will start on August 7, 2026, allowing all buyers to finally get their hands on the new products.