Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 unveiled with super thing design, AI upgrades and 200MP camera

Samsung has officially lifted the curtain on the Galaxy Z Fold7, its most advanced foldable yet, combining cutting-edge AI, precision hardware, and a new ultra-slim form factor. Launched globally on July 9, the Fold7 debuts with Android 16 and Samsung’s new One UI 8, tailored for its large foldable display.

Advertisement

“Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet,” said TM Roh, President and Acting Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.“This next chapter of foldables brings together design and engineering, with AI built specifically for the foldable form. It gives people the ultra experience they want - powerful, immersive, intelligent, and portable all in one.”

Weighing just 215 grams, the Fold7 is the lightest in its category. Folded, it measures 8.9 mm thick and opens up to a stunning 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with 11% more screen real estate than its predecessor. The new 6.5-inch cover screen features a wider 21:9 aspect ratio, ideal for single-hand use.

Advertisement

The device is built for toughness too. Samsung has introduced its Armor FlexHinge, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the cover screen, and a titanium-reinforced main display that’s now 50% thicker and stronger. It’s also IP48 rated for water resistance.

The Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset, offering a 41% NPU boost and 38% jump in CPU performance. This supports on-device AI features like real-time translation, photo enhancements, and the upgraded Generative Edit, which can now suggest and erase background distractions automatically.

The headline upgrade is a 200MP wide-angle camera, the first for the Fold series, offering 4x more detail and brighter images, alongside a 10MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. Night Video capabilities and 10-bit HDR aim to deliver vivid detail even in low light.

Advertisement

On the productivity front, the phone enables real-time side-by-side comparisons of original and edited photos, smarter audio noise removal, and seamless drag-and-drop AI editing tools across multiple windows. One UI 8 is now more context-aware, with features like Gemini Live allowing users to ask AI questions using voice or visuals, and Circle to Search offering instant answers on-screen

Samsung has also upped its mobile security game with Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection and post-quantum cryptography for Wi-Fi.

Pre-orders start July 9, with availability from July 25. The Galaxy Z Fold7 will be offered in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jet Black and an online-only Mint variant. Buyers also get six months of Google AI Pro and 2TB of cloud storage at no extra cost.