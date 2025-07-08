Samsung Galaxy Z series launch tomorrow: How to watch Galaxy Unpacked live

Samsung is set to host its next Galaxy Unpacked event in Brooklyn, New York, on 9 July 2025. The company will unveil its latest Galaxy devices, which are expected to feature a new AI-powered interface and enhanced hardware.
The company is expected to announce upgrades to its Z lineup of foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Alongside these two, an affordable version of the Flip 7, dubbed the Flip 7 FE is also expected to be announced.
Alongisde the phones, Samsung is also expected to announce its next generation of Galaxy Watch, the Watch 8.
According to Samsung, this year’s event marks a new milestone in the evolution of its mobile technology. The upcoming Galaxy Z series is being promoted as the thinnest, lightest, and most advanced foldable smartphone yet, with a focus on durability and refined design.
The event will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom India and Samsung India’s official YouTube channel, starting at 7:30pm IST.
