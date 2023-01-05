Samsung has big plans for sustainable living by reducing carbon footprint at home

Announcing its net zero targets from direct and indirect emissions by 2050 in September last year, ‘Sustainable Living’ is the central theme for Korean technology giant Samsung at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Last Vegas this year. The company aims to become the most energy-efficient appliance brand globally to help consumers reduce their environmental impact with innovations such as SmartThings Energy, which can set new standards for household efficiency, a new wash cycle and filter to significantly reduce microplastic emissions from washers, and more.

“The technologies we’re unveiling at CES 2023 place sustainability at the core of the user experience,” said Moohyung Lee, EVP and Head of the R&D Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our ambition is to become the most energy-efficient appliance brand globally, and our latest products and partnerships will help make sustainable living a reality for more people and more communities.”

To help consumers reduce their carbon footprint at home, Samsung’s SmartThings Energy’s AI Energy Mode will offer support for more devices and regions and even more significant energy savings. This will include up to 15 per cent more savings for compatible refrigerators, up to 20 per cent for compatible air conditioners, and up to 35 per cent for compatible washers on select cycles.

Other than reducing the impact of devices and homes for creating a sustainable future, Samsung, along with Patagonia, is trying to address the challenge of microplastics shedding during the laundry process and polluting oceans and other bodies of water.

Samsung has come up with a new Less Microfiber Cycle and Filter where less Microfiber Cycle cuts microplastic emissions by up to 54 per cent.

In addition, Samsung has also unveiled the next phase of its net zero home initiative: the Smart City Project. Samsung is working with Sterling Ranch and its long-time technology partner Siemens, and this Smart City Project will help establish Sterling Ranch as a master-planned sustainable housing community designed to house 30,000 residents in Littleton, Colorado. Here, SmartThings Energy will serve as the residents’ primary interactive app to monitor data, with Samsung appliances offering residents real-time insights on their energy, water and natural gas use. Throughout the community, solar panels and household batteries will produce and store energy, while energy-efficient appliances reduce power and monitor water use to save resources.

Samsung has also bagged the industry’s first mass-market Smart Home Energy Management Systems (SHEMS) certification from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The certification recognizes smart home appliances and services that manage and automate connected devices to help consumers gain insights into their energy use, thereby inspiring energy-saving behavior, reducing costs and helping to facilitate demand response measures that minimize stress on the grid.

