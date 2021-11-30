Samsung has reportedly stopped the production of Galaxy Note devices

There were some speculations earlier about Samsung potentially ending the Galaxy Note line and if reports are to be believed, it might actually be happening and the Galaxy Note 20 might just be the last device in that series. The fact that Samsung hasn’t given much publicity to its Galaxy Note series this year also adds more weight to the possibility of the series’ demise.

It’s bad news for Galaxy Note fans though, Samsung is going to keep its focus intact on the Galaxy S Series, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and we might not see any more Note devices next year. However, as Slashgear points out, “this report about Samsung ceasing the production of Galaxy Note phones is both expected yet also disheartening”.

The reports coming in regarding the end of the Galaxy Note’s production are not official yet. As per ETnews, Samsung is stopping the production of the Galaxy Note series this year. This indicates that the line is pretty much going to end soon without a new model to carry it forward. Some speculations suggest that there is a possibility of Samsung refreshing the line after 2022, but to be honest, that sounds a little unbelievable.

Reports also suggest that the main reason for Samsung ending the production of Galaxy Note devices is to put the focus on the Galaxy Z Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip. “The production capacity that would have been reserved for the Galaxy Note would instead be allocated for making these foldable phones,” according to reports. There was no new Galaxy Note device launched this year and we don’t expect to see one next year either.

Samsung’s 2022 production goals were also allegedly leaked recently and, as per information, which is not official either, the company plans to produce 13 million units of the Galaxy Z fold and the Galaxy Z Flip devices together. This is more than the number of units Samsung has produced for the Galaxy Note line in the last two years. Samsung’s 2022 production plans reportedly do not include the Note series, so fans are not going to get a new Note model next year.

Samsung choosing to focus on its foldables is understandable since they are the new form factor that the company has successfully managed to ace better than other smartphone companies. Also, given the ongoing shortage of components, Samsung would want to consolidate resources on a more popular and new smartphone line, like its foldables.

It remains to be seen, however, how much the company manages to profit by focusing on the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip, but “for better or for worse”, Samsung is betting on the foldable form factor next year, particularly the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

For all practical purposes, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to “take the place of the Galaxy Note” in everything except the name. Samsung also brought in S Pen support on its foldables this year making the Note series redundant in many ways.

These reports might tick off many Galaxy Note fans who don’t like the idea of the Galaxy Z Fold replacing their OG phablet that came with stylus support. And the Fold still has quite a distance to cover before it can actually replace the Galaxy Note, including the fact that the foldables still do not have an inbuilt mechanism to carry the S Pen. Samsung made a slot in the last Galaxy Fold cover for the stylus. However, for the want of a replacement, Galaxy Note fans do have the Galaxy S22 Ultra to consider.

Business Today reached out to Samsung for a comment. Story will be updated as and when the company responds.

