Samsung introduces Music Studio WiFi speakers and Q-Series soundbars ahead of CES 2026

Samsung, the South Korean consumer technology brand, has announced its new sound device lineup for 2026 to enhance the audio experience at home. The lineup includes next-generation soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers, which are said to be showcased at the CES 2026 in Las Vegas, between January 6 to January 9. Here’s everything you need to know about Samsung’s new home audio devices, and what they claim to offer.

Samsung Q-Series Soundbars

Samsung HW-Q990H soundbar is one of the flagship models that claims to deliver an immersive sound experience. The soundbar combines an 11.1.4 home theatre system that includes a 7.0.2 main bar, 4.0.2 rear speakers and dual 8-inch drivers. It also offers features like Sound Elevation for improved dialogue placement and Auto Volume for a balanced listening experience. It also integrates next-generation AI tuning that automatically adjusts the sound based on the environment.

The Q-Series also includes the all-in-one Soundbar HW-QS90H model that comes with a convertible fit design. It features a 7.1.2-channel system with 13 drivers and also comes with a built-in gyro sensor and a quad bass woofer system for a more immersive sound.

Music Studio Series

The lineup includes two new Wi-Fi speakers: Music Studio 5 (LS50H) and Music Studio 7 (LS70H), both offering premium sound features and an aesthetic design, which is designed to match interior design. The Music Studio 7 is said to be the “most immersive mode” with a 3.1.1-channel system, offering spatial audio and top-firing speakers for natural 3D immersion. It also offers AI Dynamic Bass Control and Hi-Resolution Audio for an impressive, deep bass experience.

On the other hand, the Music Studio 5 is a smaller option with a gallery-inspired design. The speaker features a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide, which is tuned by Samsung Audio Lab. It also offers features like AI Dynamic Bass Control, Wi-Fi casting, streaming services, voice control, and more.

