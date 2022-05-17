Samsung is making a dedicated chip for its Galaxy devices, but it’s not coming before 2025

Apple’s done it. Google’s done it. And it was only going to be a matter of time before Samsung did it. After Apple unveiled its in-house M1 chip, Google followed suit with Tensor and used it on its last flagship devices - the Pixel 6 series. Once that happened, the rest of the Android world was expected to sit up and pay attention and that’s exactly how things are going.

According to reports, earlier this year, Samsung executives announced that the company had plans to create a chip dedicated to its Galaxy smartphones. Samsung’s TM Roh mentioned in early April that they are working on a chip that is “unique” to Galaxy smartphones but shared no other details.

As of now, there is literally nothing else we know about the chip, except for the fact that it is being developed. Samsung has been producing its own chip, the Exynos, for smartphones for years now, but for all practical purposes, it has not been able to keep up with Qualcomm and the kind of progress it has made with its Snapdragon chips. Samsung uses its Exynos chips in smartphones across many markets but replaces it with Snapdragon ones in markets like South Korea and the United States.

Samsung plans a processor dedicated to Galaxy phones to be used in the Galaxy S25 series in 2025. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 16, 2022

According to tipster Ice Universe, who is known for his Samsung-related tips, Samsung’s “unique” chip is not coming any time soon, at least not till 2025. So that would mean that when Samsung launches it, we might see it being used in the Galaxy S25 series and/or the foldables we see that year. Other reports suggest that this chip might be custom made for the Galaxy S series devices only.

We have a few years to wait to see how Samsung plans and plays this out. And since Samsung does sell its chips to other mobile companies like Motorola and Vivo, it will be interesting to see if they get access to this “unique” chip or not.

