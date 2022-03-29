Samsung launches 5 new Galaxy A series devices in India: check details here

Samsung has refreshed it Galaxy A series range with five new smartphones. The company launched Samsung Galaxy A13, Samsung Galaxy A23, Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G in India, giving Galaxy A series fans a whole range to pick from depending on their budget.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G specs

The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a 108MP camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation), object eraser that we saw on Samsung Galaxy S22 series, AI Photo Remaster, etc. It also has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

Samsung Galaxy A73 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also has RAM Plus that allows users to expand the RAM to 16GB. It will be available in three colours -- Awesome Mint, Awesome Gray, and Awesome White -- and in two variants -- 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB -- with expandable storage to up to 1TB.

The device will run Android 12 out-of-the-box and get up to 4 years of of software updates and up to 5 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G specs

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Like Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, this smartphone also has IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The main camera on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is a 64MP shooter that has OIS support. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is powered by 5nm Exynis 1280 and will also be getting 4 years of software update and 5 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G specs

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 48MP primary camera on the back with OIS support, stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery, and is also IP67 rated for spill, splash, and dust resistance.

This smartphone will get up to 3 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs

Samsung Galaxy A23 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The main camera on the back is a 50MP shooter with OIS. Samsung Galaxy A 23 is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G processor and has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy A13 specs

Samsung Galaxy A13 features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display and the main camera on the back is a 50MP one. There is an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls. Samsung Galaxy A13 is powered by Exynos 850 chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will open for pre-booking soon and the company is expected to announce the price for the smartphone then.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A23, and Galaxy A13 will be available in peach, blue, black, and white colours.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is priced at Rs 34,499 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 35,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A23 is priced at Rs 19,499 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 20,999 for 8GB/128GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs 14,999 for 4GB/64GB, Rs 15,999 for 4GB/128GB, and Rs 17,499 for 6GB/64GB variant.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch is set for April 2, here's how much it may cost

Also Read: Samsung launches 7 new laptops in India: Check out prices and specifications