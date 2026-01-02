Samsung launches AI-powered portable projector Freestyle+ ahead of CES 2026

Samsung introduces its new AI-powered portable projector, Freestyle+, in the global market today. The projector comes with impressive offerings such as AI OptiScreen, Vision AI Companion, higher brightness and several entertainment-based features. The Freestyle+ projector was launched just 4 days ahead of CES 2026, showcasing another addition to the 2026 Samsung lineup. Here’s what Samsung’s AI Freestyle+ projector has to offer.

Samsung’s AI Freestyle+ projector

Samsung’s Freestyle+ projector flaunts a new AI-powered screen optimisation technology dubbed “AI OptiScreen,” which claims to optimise picture quality across different surfaces and environments. Its features include auto keystone correction, real-time focus, screen fitting, and wall calibration for an improved viewing experience. The technology is also supported by Vision AI Companion, Samsung’s personalised AI platform that integrates Bixby with AI services.

The projector comes with support for 430 ISO Lumens that ensures improved brightness. It also comes with a 180-degree rotating design, ensuring projection at any angle or surface. It also comes with built-in access to Samsung TV Plus, certified OTT service partners, Samsung Gaming Hub, and a built-in 360-degree speaker.

Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “By combining true portability with intelligent AI that enhances both the viewing environment and the content itself, The Freestyle+ makes it easier to enjoy a consistent, high-quality experience wherever you are.”

Samsung's AI Freestyle+ projector will be showcased at CES 2026, Las Vegas, between January 6 and January 9. Samsung has reportedly planned a phased rollout for the device in global markets, but it may wrap up the launch in the first half of 2026.