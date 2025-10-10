Samsung launches Galaxy M17 5G in India with ‘no shake Camera’, AI features and Gorilla Glass Victus

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy M17 5G in India, expanding its popular Galaxy M series with a focus on AI-driven innovation, design, and durability. Positioned between the ₹10,000-₹15,000 range, the new smartphone continues Samsung’s goal of making advanced technology more accessible to Gen Z users.

Akshay S Rao, Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said, “At Samsung, meaningful innovation is about introducing technology that truly empowers our consumers to make a difference. With Galaxy M17 5G, we are carrying forward the M series philosophy of Monster innovations by introducing OIS-enabled ‘No Shake Camera’ in the ₹10,000–₹15,000 segment along with next-level durability, AI capabilities, and a slim design to cater to the aspirations of Gen Z customers.”

The Galaxy M17 5G features a 50MP triple-camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), allowing users to capture clear, blur-free images and videos. The triple-lens configuration includes an Ultra-Wide and a Macro camera, while the front houses a 13MP high-resolution selfie camera.

At just 7.5mm thick, the M17 5G has a sleek design complemented by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced durability. The phone also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and will be available in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colours.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy M17 5G with Circle to Search with Google, allowing users to search for information by circling objects or text on the screen. It also includes Gemini Live, which enables real-time, AI-powered visual conversations. The device ships with Android 15 and One UI 7, offering a customisable and intuitive experience.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits of peak brightness for vibrant visuals. It runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 processor, built on a 6nm architecture, providing efficient multitasking performance. The 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, ensuring longer use and quicker recharges.

Samsung promises six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the Galaxy M17 5G. It includes Samsung Knox Vault for hardware-level data protection and a new On-device Voice Mail feature, which lets callers leave a message when calls go unanswered. Additional features include Voice Focus for clearer audio and Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay for easy digital payments.

The Galaxy M17 5G starts at ₹12,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, ₹13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, and ₹15,499 for the 8GB + 128GB model. Consumers can also avail themselves of up to three months of no-cost EMI via leading banks and NBFCs.

Sales begin on 13 October 2025 across Amazon, Samsung.com, and select retail stores.