Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE in India with free storage upgrade and cashback offers

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S25 FE in India, positioning it as an entry point into the Galaxy AI ecosystem. The device will be available starting September 29, with a launch offer that gives buyers of the 256GB variant a free upgrade to 512GB storage worth ₹12,000, along with an instant ₹5,000 bank cashback.

Advertisement

Powered by One UI 8 and Galaxy AI, the S25 FE offers multimodal AI agents that combine voice, touch and visual input for smoother interaction. Features include:

• Gemini Live for real-time visual conversations.

• Now Bar and Now Brief for contextual updates, from music controls to fitness summaries.

• Circle to Search with Google for instant gaming tips.

• Advanced AI editing tools like Generative Edit, Portrait Studio and Instant Slow-mo.

The phone sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Armour Aluminium frame for enhanced durability. It runs on a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging and features a 13% larger vapour chamber for better heat management.

The S25 FE introduces a 12MP front camera with Samsung’s ProVisual Engine, designed for sharper selfies and AI-powered enhancements. Nightography improves low-light performance, while Super HDR video delivers richer colours. Additional tools include:

Advertisement

• Audio Eraser to clean background noise.

• Auto Trim for quick video editing.

• AI-powered Photo Assist for precision edits.

The phone is secured with Samsung Knox and KEEP encrypted storage, ensuring app-specific data privacy. It comes with seven generations of OS upgrades and security updates, making it one of the most future-proof devices in its category ￼.

The Galaxy S25 FE will be available across Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores, authorised retailers and online portals from September 29.

• 8GB + 128GB: ₹59,999

• 8GB + 256GB: ₹65,999

• 8GB + 512GB: ₹77,999

Launch offers:

• Buy the 256GB variant and get a free upgrade to 512GB (worth ₹12,000).

• Additional ₹5,000 bank cashback.

• Up to 24 months no-cost EMI