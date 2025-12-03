Samsung launches Galaxy Tab A11 in India with 8.7-inch display; see pricing

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab A11 in India, positioning it as a refined and accessible tablet for users across age groups. Announced in Gurugram, the device will be available through Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart and select retail stores.

The Galaxy Tab A11 features an 8.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother viewing, making it suitable for streaming, browsing or checking social feeds. It also includes dual speakers engineered by Dolby, offering richer sound for films, music and online calls.

Powering the tablet is a 6nm octa-core processor designed to deliver reliable day-to-day performance with improved power efficiency. The 5100mAh battery supports extended use, whether for work, gaming or long viewing sessions.

Samsung has equipped the Tab A11 with a 5MP front camera to improve video call clarity. The device will be available in Grey and Silver, with configurations offering up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Storage can be expanded by up to 2TB via microSD card.

The Galaxy Tab A11 comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants, starting at INR 12,999 for the Wi-Fi 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. All variants come with a bank cashback offer of INR 1,000.

Price and Variants (as provided):

• Wi-Fi, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: INR 12,999

• LTE, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage: INR 15,999

• Wi-Fi, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 17,999

• LTE, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: INR 20,999

Each model includes a cashback offer of INR 1,000.