Samsung launches M9 QD-OLED Smart Monitor in India with AI-powered display and gaming features

Samsung has launched its new Smart Monitor lineup in India, headlined by the flagship M9 (M90SF), which brings cutting-edge QD-OLED display technology to its monitor range for the first time. The company also unveiled updated versions of the M8 (M80SF) and M7 (M70F), all equipped with smart features and AI-driven tools aimed at enhancing productivity, content consumption, and gaming.

Priced at ₹1,25,999, the 32-inch M9 comes with a QD-OLED panel capable of 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a rapid 0.03ms response time. The monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and integrates AI Picture Optimiser, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro to fine-tune picture and sound in real time.

“By combining Samsung’s 4K QD-OLED brilliance with intuitive vision AI, the M9 elevates the display into something more than a monitor. With real-time picture and sound optimisation, a sleek all-in-one design and seamless access to your favourite streaming and work tools, the M9 delivers a sharper, smarter and truly immersive experience,” said Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Enterprise Business, Samsung India.

Samsung has also introduced OLED Safeguard+, a proprietary system to help prevent burn-in and maintain display longevity. A Glare-Free coating ensures visual clarity even in brightly lit environments.

Designed for modern living, the Smart Monitor M9 functions as an all-in-one hub with built-in access to platforms such as Samsung TV Plus and Samsung Gaming Hub. Users can stream content and play games via the cloud without needing an external console or PC. Multi View, SmartThings integration, and Microsoft 365 access further extend its utility for both entertainment and office tasks.

Alongside the M9, Samsung has released the M8 and M7 monitors, both featuring 32-inch 4K UHD VA panels, Tizen OS Home, and tools like Click to Search. These models focus on smarter, more efficient workflows and offer similar smart home and productivity integrations.

The new Smart Monitor lineup is available starting July 7, 2025. Buyers can benefit from launch offers, including up to ₹3,000 in instant cart discounts.

Launch Prices:

• M9 32” (M90SF): ₹1,25,999 (₹3,000 discount)

• M8 31” (M80SF): ₹49,299 (₹3,000 discount)

• M7 32” (M70F Black/White): ₹30,699–₹31,199 (₹1,500 discount)

• M7 43” (M70F): ₹34,299 (₹1,500 discount)