Samsung launches new Galaxy A04 smartphone with 50MP camera: Check price, specifications

Samsung has launched Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e today. The two phones fall in the budget-mid range segment and will offer a host of specifications that are usually found on more expensive devices. The phones are powered by the same processor and both get up to 8GB of RAM using the RAM plus feature.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that can clock up to 2.3GHz. The phones offer 8GB RAM using RAM Plus which allows users to expand RAM size as per their requirements. Both come with the Android 12 full version out of the box.

Availability and Price

The Samsung Galaxy A04 will be available in Green, Copper and Black colours and in two storage variants. The 4GB+128GB variant of the Galaxy A04 is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 4GB+64GB will sell at Rs 11,999.

The Samsung Galaxy A04e will be sold in Light Blue and Copper colours. The 4GB+128 GB variant will be available at Rs 11,499,the 3GB+64GB variant at Rs 9,999 and the 3GB+32GB variant will sell at Rs 9,299.

Camera

Galaxy A04 gets a 50MP dual rear camera. Galaxy A04e comes with 13MP dual camera setup. Both smartphones come with 5MP front camera to capture selfies, and rear depth live focus camera for portraits. The cameras support features like panoramas and slow-mo.

Display



Both Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport a 6.5-inch’ HD+ Infinity-V display which looks like a waterdrop notch. The notch also houses the front-facing camera.

Battery

Galaxy A04 and A04e come with 5000mAh battery. The smartphone comes with an in-box Type-C fast charger. The phone also supports Adaptive Power Saving mode whichadapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically. If the battery is below 50%, it puts apps to sleep.

