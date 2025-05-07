Samsung launches new Neo QLED, OLED and Frame TVs in India with Vision AI features

Samsung has launched its 2025 models of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, QLED TVs and The Frame lineup in India. The new lineup brings Samsung Vision AI to the TVs, which uses AI to combine sound and picture for enhanced performance.

Samsung says its Vision AI setup is built on three key pillars:

AI mode: It optimises audio and video in real-time to adapt to the user's surroundings. AI experience: Personalised content discovery by learning user preferences over time Multi-device connectivity: Great for those in the Samsung ecosystem, as this allows users to connect their smartphones and tablets for content sharing, control, and continuity.

Speaking about the launch, Viplesh Dang, Senior Director, Visual Display Business, Samsung India, said: "Our new AI TV lineup breathes new life into every frame, setting a new benchmark for cinematic excellence at home. With this new era of AI-powered screens, we are confident of accelerating next-generation TV adoption."

Samsung Neo QLED 8K

It is powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor with 768 neural networks. The flagship model supports 8K AI Upscaling Pro, designed to enhance lower-resolution content to near-8K quality. It features Glare-Free technology for clearer viewing in bright rooms, Q-Symphony and Dolby Atmos for improved audio, and a 240Hz refresh rate for smooth motion during gaming or sports. The model is available in 85", 75", and 65" screen sizes.

Updates Across Neo QLED 4K, OLED and QLED Series

The Neo QLED 4K series, including the QN90F, QN85F, QN80F, and QN70F, features Quantum Matrix Technology Plus, AI-enhanced picture and sound, and Motion Xcelerator 165Hz. The QN90F also includes a 60W speaker setup and Samsung’s Neo Slim design.

Samsung’s OLED 2025 models come with the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, 100% Colour Volume, Pantone validation, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro. They feature minimalist Infinity One designs and the Attachable Slim One Connect system for cable management.

India-Specific Services and Content

For Indian consumers, Samsung has introduced localised services such as Cloud Gaming (AAA gaming without a console), Education Hub for interactive learning, TV Key for direct cloud-based content access without a set-top box, and Samsung TV Plus, offering over 125 free live channels.

Pricing and Availability

Neo QLED 8K: ₹2,72,990

Neo QLED 4K: ₹89,990

OLED: ₹1,54,990

QLED: ₹49,490

The Frame: ₹63,990

The new AI-powered TVs are available for pre-order from 7 May 2025 via Samsung retail outlets, Samsung.com, and major e-commerce and offline platforms. Pre-orders will also get additional benefits like free soundbars and up to 20% cashback.