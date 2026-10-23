Samsung leads India’s smartphone market again, but phones under ₹20,000 face a 47% slump

MUST READ | Find X10 Pro Max, OPPO Find X10 launched in India: Check specs, price and availability

Samsung reclaims No. 1 spot with 17% market share

Samsung secured a 17% share of India’s smartphone shipments during the quarter, making it the market leader. Counterpoint attributed the performance to strong volumes from the Galaxy A series, its online and offline retail strategy and relatively measured price increases amid rising memory costs.

Vivo, excluding iQOO, followed with a 16% share, while OPPO ranked third with 12%. Xiaomi and Apple each held an 8% market share, and POCO had 4%.

Samsung’s performance stands out because it was the only brand among the top five to register year-on-year shipment growth during the quarter, according to Counterpoint. This helped the company reclaim the top spot even as India’s overall smartphone market contracted.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Expected upgrades that could make waiting worthwhile

Why affordable smartphone shipments are falling

Rising memory prices have increased manufacturing costs, putting pressure on smartphone affordability. Counterpoint said consumers are becoming more selective and delaying upgrades, while manufacturers are adjusting their product portfolios and managing inventory more cautiously.

The impact has been particularly severe in the sub-₹20,000 segment, where shipments declined 47% year-on-year. To manage rising costs while keeping prices accessible, some manufacturers are shifting toward more 4G and lower-specification models.

More smartphone price hikes expected

Counterpoint expects another round of price increases after festive-season sales. The research firm forecasts India’s smartphone market will shrink by around 13% in 2026, with higher prices likely to extend replacement cycles into 2027.

Advertisement

For you, this could mean fewer attractive options at lower price points. Exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, and retailer discounts may become increasingly important if you plan to upgrade your smartphone.