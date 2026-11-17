MUST READ | Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra may get iPhone-like redesign, bring back Burgundy colour: Report

Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro - Why the new model matters

According to a Forbes report citing South Korean publication ET News, Samsung plans to manufacture around 35 million Galaxy S27 smartphones. Of these, the Galaxy S27 Ultra could account for approximately 18 million units, while the new Galaxy S27 Pro may receive a production target of 7-8 million units. This would leave just 9-10 million units for the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus combined. In other words, Samsung could allocate more than 70% of its production to the Pro and Ultra models.

Advertisement

DON'T MISS | Apple wants a thinner iPhone Duo 2, but Face ID and Action Button upgrades pose challenges: Report

The Galaxy S27 Pro is expected to arrive early next year as a smaller alternative to the Ultra. Reported specifications include a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 3x telephoto camera and Privacy Display, a feature introduced with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Pro could also use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor, while the Ultra is reportedly expected to feature the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset.

Standard Galaxy S27 models could miss key upgrades

The production strategy is not the only indication of Samsung’s premium focus. Forbes points to European shipping records suggesting that the standard S27 and S27 Plus could use Samsung’s Exynos 2700 processor, while the Pro and Ultra are expected to use Qualcomm chipsets.

Advertisement

Privacy Display could also remain exclusive to the premium models. SammyGuru has additionally reported that the base variants may retain Samsung’s existing camera technology.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra accounted for 71% of early Galaxy S26 sales in the US, compared with 61% for the S25 Ultra, according to Counterpoint Research.

Forbes also compares it to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which reportedly performed well despite camera downgrades and the removal of Flex Mode to achieve its $1,899 price (around ₹177,357). Samsung could be hoping to repeat that success with a more affordable Pro model. Samsung has not confirmed the Galaxy S27 lineup or its production targets.