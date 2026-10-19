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Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027

Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027

Samsung's next software update is already drawing attention, with a potential redesign that could change the Galaxy experience. But the bigger shift may lie in how the company plans its software future.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 9:21 AM IST
Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027Samsung could rename one UI 10 to Galaxy OS.(Representative image)

Samsung's next major smartphone software update could bring more than a routine set of interface changes. With One UI 10 expected to be based on Android 18 and potentially arrive around mid-2027, the update could mark a significant shift in how Galaxy users interact with their devices. From making everyday navigation simpler to expanding the role of artificial intelligence (AI), Samsung could be looking at ways to make its software more connected and intuitive.

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However, the changes being discussed go beyond new features. A possible shift in the software's identity, along with questions about paid AI services, could also shape the next phase of Samsung's ecosystem. According to Gizmochina, citing tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming update could bring an unprecedented overhaul. Samsung has yet to confirm One UI 10 or any of the reported changes.

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One UI 10 could bring a new way to use Galaxy devices

The potential redesign could focus on making everyday tasks easier, reducing the need to jump between apps to find information. A contextual interface could make calendar events, location details, and conversations more accessible, helping you complete tasks in fewer steps.

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AI is also expected to play a bigger role, while connectivity between Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables could improve. The update could arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Flip 9, although this timeline has not been confirmed.

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Galaxy OS rebrand and paid AI features could be next

Gizmochina has also reported that Samsung could rename One UI as Galaxy OS. If the company moves ahead with this change, it could signal a broader shift in how Samsung presents its software ecosystem. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed a rebrand.

Another point to watch is whether some advanced AI tools and third-party integrations become subscription-based. Essential everyday features could remain free, while more resource-intensive services may require payment. Samsung has not announced any subscription plans or pricing.

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Developer previews could also precede a wider public release. Until Samsung shares more details, treat the redesign, possible rebranding, and AI subscription model as unconfirmed developments.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 9:21 AM IST
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