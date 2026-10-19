Samsung may rename One UI to Galaxy OS with its Android 18-based update in 2027

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One UI 10 could bring a new way to use Galaxy devices

The potential redesign could focus on making everyday tasks easier, reducing the need to jump between apps to find information. A contextual interface could make calendar events, location details, and conversations more accessible, helping you complete tasks in fewer steps.

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AI is also expected to play a bigger role, while connectivity between Galaxy smartphones, tablets and wearables could improve. The update could arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 9 and Galaxy Z Flip 9, although this timeline has not been confirmed.

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Galaxy OS rebrand and paid AI features could be next

Gizmochina has also reported that Samsung could rename One UI as Galaxy OS. If the company moves ahead with this change, it could signal a broader shift in how Samsung presents its software ecosystem. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed a rebrand.

Another point to watch is whether some advanced AI tools and third-party integrations become subscription-based. Essential everyday features could remain free, while more resource-intensive services may require payment. Samsung has not announced any subscription plans or pricing.

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Developer previews could also precede a wider public release. Until Samsung shares more details, treat the redesign, possible rebranding, and AI subscription model as unconfirmed developments.