Samsung Note 7 might hit Indian stores before Diwali

Samsung's infamous Note 7 is reported to hit Indian shores before Diwali, but is the Indian customer ready to trust the device?

Samsung's Note 7 was being touted as one of the best smartphones to launch this year until they literally started blasting due to a specific batch of faulty batteries.

Following which they not only had to recall all the devices but also postpone the launch of the device in major markets like India.

After making all the necessary amends, Samsung has managed to, or at least that is what it claims, replace 1 million Note 7 devices with 'safe' devices.

There were few reports that claimed a 'safe' device had exploded, but there were no substantial follow-ups to the isolated incident.

Samsung has taken a huge hit to its reputation due to this fiasco but the company is not giving up on the device yet.

Pitched against the likes of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the South Korean company is in no mood to skip the Indian festive season bonanza. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Note 7 will be launched in India before Diwali.

For the Indian customers who had pre-ordered the device, the company is trying to compensate for the delayed launch by giving out offers.

The official statement says: "We will honor our pre-booking promise made to you. As a gesture of gratitude for your patience, we would like to offer you the following benefits as a Pre-booking Customer:

i. We will ship the new Gear VR to you absolutely free of cost

ii. INR 3300 approx. ($50) Oculus content voucher to deliver the best experience on your Gear VR."

Though the offers seem impressive, trying to sell a device that's not popular for its features but for exploding in the hands of a six-year old, and many more, is tough deal for the South Korean giant.

It has taken a hit to its brand-image and subsequently to its market shares. The Indian festive season sales will be a critical point for the company to analyse the damage done to the brand.

