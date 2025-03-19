Samsung One UI 7 to roll out on April 7: Check upcoming features, eligible devices here

Samsung has officially announced the rollout of One UI 7 based on Android 15 for supported Galaxy devices starting April 7. The initial rollout will support Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6, according to the official blog post by Samsung, with more Galaxy smartphones and tablets to get the update soon.
Samsung said that the update would feature a "bold new design", as well as smarter AI features.
Availability
One UI 7 will begin rolling out on April 7 to the most recent set of devices, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6. In the following weeks, Samsung will roll out the update for older devices like the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
One UI 7: Big Changes
- New design: A simplified home screen paired with redesigned One UI widgets and lock screen is on the cards for Samsung users in One UI 7. Samsung said the update would feature a simple, impactful and emotive design, with streamlined design to improve the overall experience.
- Updates to Now Bar: Introduced with the Galaxy S25 series, the Now Bar will provide real-time updates to users. A simple swipe will let users check details like what song's playing or check their run progress without unlocking their phone.
- AI updates: Samsung says it's bringing AI features for a "more intuitive experience" for users. While watching any video, users will be able to swipe the Edge Panel and click ‘AI Select’ icon and save it as a GIF file, something we have seen with the S25 series. Writing Assist feature will also make its way to One UI 7 update, allowing users to summarise or format written content according to their needs. Using Drawing Assist, users will be able to sketch something simple and see it convert into a proper sketch. Audio Eraser will also enhance users' videos by isolating categories of sounds and removing unwanted noise in videos.
- Google Gemini integration: On One UI 7, Samsung says all a user needs to do is long press the power button to wake Gemini up and start speaking to it.
- Natural language assist in Settings: To search for a particular setting on One UI 7, users would no longer have to type the exact words. They can just write "my eyes hurt" and the smartphone will recommend the relevant options basis the query.