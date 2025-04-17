Samsung One UI 7 update timeline: Here's when your phone will get One UI 7

Samsung's One UI is widely regarded as one of the best Android skins. Expectations are always high for the One UI update, and Samsung users have been anticipating the One UI 7 update for a long time.

Samsung had earlier started pushing the update to some devices, but a bug was reported affecting the updated phones, leading Samsung to temporarily pause updates for all devices.

But it seems that we now have a timeline for when Indian users can expect the One UI 7 update to reach their devices. Notable leaker Tarun Vats has posted a timeline of Samsung devices in India that will receive the One UI 7 update very soon.

The official One UI 7 rollout timeline for the India region‼️



Repost pic.twitter.com/WqzOnmNdU6 — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) April 16, 2025

The timeline shows that the Galaxy S24 series will be the next in line to receive the update on April 25th. The Samsung Galaxy Z FOld 6 and Z Flip 6 will also receive One UI 7 update on April 25th.

Users of older Samsung devices such as the Galaxy Tab S10 series, Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, as well as Galaxy S23 series will have to wait for another month, as Samsung is expected to push the One UI 7 update to these devices on May 25th.

Samsung's One UI 7 update is based on Android 15, and it will bring some much-awaited features to those who use older Samsung devices. The update will bring a visual makeover, featuring updated icons, a new Now Bar, earlier seen on the flagship Galaxy S25 series. One UI 7 will also bring enhanced editing tools for photos, as well as the audio eraser feature.