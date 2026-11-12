Samsung One UI 9.5 may let you record WhatsApp, Telegram and Meet calls: Here’s how

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WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet could get recording support

According to SamMobile, Samsung’s Phone app in One UI 9.5 has a new option called ‘Record calls in other apps’. The setting reportedly appears under the call recordings and transcripts section.

What makes this interesting is that you may not have to enable recording for every application. The feature includes an ‘Available apps’ list, where WhatsApp, Telegram and Google Meet appear with individual toggles. This lets you choose which platforms you want recording support for.

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Until now, Samsung’s native call recording functionality has primarily been meant for regular cellular conversations. Calls made through internet-based services have remained outside this feature, making it difficult for you to save them using the phone’s built-in tools.

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Recording availability may vary by region

However, there could be some limitations. Call recording rules differ across countries, and Samsung may restrict the feature depending on local regulations. In certain regions, the phone could also notify the other participant that the conversation is being recorded.

SamMobile notes that the three applications appeared on its test device because they were installed and compatible with the calling service. This does not necessarily mean Samsung will limit the feature to these platforms.

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Samsung has not officially confirmed the functionality, its supported devices or a rollout timeline. Whether it reaches all eligible Galaxy smartphones will become clearer once the company announces One UI 9.5.