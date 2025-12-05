Samsung partners with Instamart for instant delivery of Galaxy devices

Samsung has announced a partnership with India’s popular quick-commerce app, Swiggy Instamart, to offer 10-minute delivery of Galaxy devices. In simpler terms, Instamart users can now order Samsung Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets, and other accessories from the comfort of their home and get them delivered in just a few minutes.

The partnership aims to extend Samsung’s omnichannel presence and cater to consumer requirements in a quick and accessible form. In the release, Samsung highlighted that quick commerce availability will “ensure that consumers across price segments can experience Galaxy technology with convenience.”Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India, added, “Our partnership with Instamart is another step towards strengthening our omnichannel strategy and making the Galaxy experience available to users in a matter of minutes.”

Samsung highlighted that these delivery services will be available in the metro cities, but it has yet to provide a detailed list of Instamart availability. As of now, we can see products like Galaxy M36, Galaxy M56, Galaxy F06, Galaxy Buds Core, and other accessories on the app in the Noida location. However, Instamart does not include Samsung’s flagship phones like the S series models. We expect that as the partnership grows, Instamart may gradually make the devices available on the platform.

Alongside the range of Samsung Galaxy products, Instamart also offers smartphones from brands like Apple, Nothing, Oppo, Realme, OnePlus, and other leading tech smartphone brands. Within the app, buyers can also avail EMI options and bank offers, allowing users to save money on their quick purchase.