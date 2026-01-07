Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUnion BudgetUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Samsung plans to expand AI ecosystem with 800 Million units of Google Gemini-powered phones

Samsung plans to expand AI ecosystem with 800 Million units of Google Gemini-powered phones

Samsung plans to bring 800 million units of AI phones in 2026.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jan 7, 2026 4:00 PM IST
Samsung plans to expand AI ecosystem with 800 Million units of Google Gemini-powered phonesSamsung plans to expand its Galaxy AI features.

Samsung wants to bring more phones with "Galaxy AI" features, powered by Google's Gemini, as reported by Reuters. The company has reportedly rolled out Gemini AI features to about 400 million devices, including smartphones and tablets. Now, it plans to expand its AI mobile portfolio to 800 million units in 2026. 

Advertisement

Reuters quoted Samsung’s TM Roh saying, “We will apply AI to all products, all functions, and all services as quickly as possible.” This will give Samsung an edge over competitors like Apple, which is still in the process of integrating AI into its products. In addition, Samsung’s plan to increase AI phones will also benefit Google in the AI competition, since it will add more users leveraging Gemini AI for daily requirements.

Reuters report also highlighted that Samsung is in the process of reclaiming its popularity as it competes neck-to-neck with Apple. The South Korean giant also plans to stand up to Chinese competitors in the smartphone as well as home appliance markets. Roh highlighted Samsung's surveys on awareness of Galaxy AI features, and the adoption was said to jump to 80% from about 30% in just a year, and they expect the number to grow. He also predicts that, “Even though the AI technology might seem a bit doubtful right now, within six months to a year, these technologies will become more widespread.”

Advertisement

Therefore, in the coming months, we will be seeing more Galaxy AI features with deeper Google Gemini integration to Samsung phones.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jan 7, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today