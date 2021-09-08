Samsung registers 220% YoY growth in tablet market in June quarter

Samsung, which is the leader in the Android tablet market, has registered a 220 per cent year-on-year growth in the June quarter this year. According to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the South Korean technology giant has recorded a 45 per cent volume market share.

Once a buzzing category, personal computing tablets only have a handful of players in the Indian market. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the tablets category has seen a renewed interest as well as demand. Samsung has been offering a full range of tablets starting as low as Rs 11,999 for Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (Wi-Fi) and going up to Rs 79,999 for Galaxy Tab S7+ (LTE).

Samsung's tablets have done extremely well across mass (less than Rs 20,000), mid (Rs 20K-40K) as well as premium (> Rs 40K) segments. In the mass segment (

In the mid-segment ($250-$550), Samsung was at the top in the June quarter on the back of its Galaxy Tab A7, which boasted a 10.4-inch display and quad-speaker with Dolby Atoms. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which comes with S-Pen in the box, was also one of the most popular models.

Samsung's key offerings in the premium segment -- Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ and Tab S7FE -- continue to do well owing to their unique proposition of Work and Play. Samsung recently launched the Wi-Fi variant of Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India. Designed for enhanced productivity, creativity and entertainment, Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a large 12.4-inch immersive display and in-box S Pen at a more accessible price point.

