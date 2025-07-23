Samsung rolls out One UI 8 watch update for Galaxy Watch Ultra with new wellness features

Samsung has released the One UI 8 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch Ultra, expanding access to some of the newest health and productivity features initially introduced with the Galaxy Watch8 series.

The update brings several new capabilities aimed at fitness and health monitoring, including tools like Running Coach, Vascular Load and Antioxidant Index. These features are designed to help users track performance and improve wellness habits with targeted insights.

In addition to health tools, One UI 8 Watch offers an overhauled interface built for quick access and ease of use on smaller smartwatch screens. The new Multi-Info Tiles feature allows users to see customisable widgets like health stats and weather updates in one scrollable view. The Now Bar keeps relevant apps and functions just a swipe away.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra continues to position itself as a rugged choice for outdoor enthusiasts. Available in four titanium finishes, the lineup now includes a new Titanium Blue option. Samsung has also confirmed that the Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Watch8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium Blue will be launched globally in the coming weeks.

With this update, Samsung appears to be unifying its smartwatch software experience across devices, allowing users across models to benefit from its latest interface and fitness upgrades.