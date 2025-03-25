Samsung set to launch new smart glasses alongside Project Moohan in 2025: Report

Samsung is reportedly finalising its first Android-powered smart glasses, codenamed "Haean," which could debut later this year alongside the company’s long-awaited XR headset, Project Moohan. According to a report from South Korean news outlet ETNews, the Haean smart glasses are designed as a lightweight, wearable alternative to bulkier mixed reality (MR) headsets, such as Apple’s Vision Pro.

A New Contender in the XR Wearables Market

Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm have been co-developing Project Moohan for several years, but new information suggests that Samsung has been working on at least two additional XR devices: Haean and a yet-to-be-confirmed project codenamed "Jinju." While Moohan, also referred to as "Galaxy XR," is expected to be a high-end, head-mounted device designed for indoor use, Haean is reportedly a pair of smart glasses thin and lightweight enough for outdoor wear, similar to the Meta RayBan glasses. Meanwhile, the details of Jinju’s form factor remain unclear.

Features and Specifications

The Haean smart glasses are expected to feature a built-in display that overlays information directly onto the lenses, along with integrated speakers for audio feedback. ETNews reports that Samsung is prioritising a design that adapts comfortably to different face shapes while eliminating the need for remote controls or physical buttons. Instead, the glasses will rely on built-in cameras and sensors to enable movement tracking and gesture-based interaction, much like Samsung’s Project Moohan headset and Apple’s Vision Pro.

According to leaks, Haean may be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon AR1 chip and a secondary processor from NXP. The device could include a 12MP camera, potentially using Sony’s IMX681 CMOS sensor, to support vision-based features such as QR code scanning, facial recognition, and hand-gesture controls. The battery is rumoured to have a 155mAh capacity, and the glasses are expected to weigh approximately 150 grams, making them among the lightest in their category.

AI Integration and Software Support

One of Haean’s standout features is likely to be AI integration, with Samsung expected to leverage Google’s Gemini assistant—similar to the AI-powered Meta RayBans. Previous reports suggested that Samsung's first-generation smart glasses might not include a display, but this latest information indicates a shift in strategy, likely influenced by Google’s demonstration of Android XR glasses with built-in display technology.

Launch Timeline and Market Impact

Samsung has already committed to launching Project Moohan in 2025, and sources indicate that Haean could be unveiled alongside it. ETNews states that Samsung is targeting a full release within the year. Samsung is reportedly preparing an initial production batch of 500,000 units, with a possible announcement at its next Unpacked event in July.

While Google has teased its own Gemini-powered smart glasses, no official timeline has been announced. Samsung’s entry into the smart glasses market marks a significant step toward shaping the future of Android-powered XR wearables, potentially offering consumers a more accessible alternative to high-end MR headsets. Pricing details remain unknown, but with Samsung’s Project Moohan predicted to cost around $2,500 in the US, Haean will likely be positioned at a more affordable price point.