Samsung sets July 9 for Galaxy Unpacked event, hints at new Ultra foldable

Samsung has officially confirmed its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which will take place at 10 AM ET on Wednesday, 9 July. The event will be held in Brooklyn and streamed live on Samsung’s YouTube channel, allowing fans worldwide to tune in.

This summer’s invite comes with a stylish animated teaser and the tagline “Ultra Unfolds,” strongly suggesting the debut of a new ultra-premium foldable device. The company has previously hinted at such a model, and the buzz points toward a sleeker, thinner foldable phone – a welcome shift as brands compete to slim down the category.

While Samsung hasn’t officially named the product, rumours have swirled around a Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra. If true, it would mark a new top-tier entry in Samsung’s foldable lineup, potentially sitting above the standard Z Fold 6.

The invitation’s design itself seems to nod at a more streamlined silhouette, aligning with broader industry trends seen in foldables this year. Many consumers, especially those accustomed to bulky foldables, may find a slimmer model far more pocket-friendly.