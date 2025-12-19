Samsung SmartThings adds Matter camera support: All details

Samsung announced that its SmartThings platform now supports Matter 1.5, enabling compatibility with Matter-standard cameras from third-party brands. Samsung will release a software update for SmartThings this month, adding support for Matter-compatible cameras. This will allow users to connect and manage a wider range of smart-home devices like lights, cameras, appliances, and sensors from a single app on a phone.

Samsung SmartThings with Matter camera support

According to Samsung, Matter 1.5, which was previously unveiled by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) in November, comes with camera support and brings advanced features like closure operations, including blinds, awnings, garage doors, and improved energy management.

In addition, Matter 1.5 also brings support to different types of cameras, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, video doorbells, and more. Users can also take advantage of features like live video streaming, two-way communication, motion detection, event history, and access controls like pan, tilt, and zoom.

Samsung also announced a collaboration with global IoT device makers, including Aqara, Eve, and Ulticam, for developing security cameras that use the Matter standard, ensuring better compatibility across smart-home platforms. Now these devices are expected to launch starting in March 2026.

With Matter support bringing cameras, users will have greater options for camera brands and models that can be easily connected to the SmartThings app. In addition, it will reduce cases of complicated setup or compatibility issues. Users can also seamlessly manage tasks like monitoring the home while away, keeping an eye on pets, and setting up personalised routines

such as triggering actions when a smart doorbell detects motion.