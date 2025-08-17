Samsung steps up ‘Make in India’ game, begins laptop manufacturing at Noida unit

Samsung has started manufacturing laptops in India, expanding its production capabilities at the Greater Noida facility, according to sources familiar with the development.

The South Korean electronics major already makes feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets at its Greater Noida plant. Now, laptops have been added to that list.

“Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country,” a source told PTI.

Following a recent meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia executives, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.”

Samsung was among the first global electronics giants to set up a manufacturing base in India, starting operations in 1996.

Earlier this year, TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung’s Mobile eXperience Business, confirmed the company was preparing to manufacture laptops in India.

Samsung already operates its second-largest global mobile manufacturing unit in the country and ranks as India’s second-largest handset exporter after Apple.

While Samsung holds the second spot in India’s smartphone market by both volume and value, it has yet to carve a strong foothold in laptops. In tablets, it ranks second with a 27% market share, as per CyberMedia Research.

The company manufactures all smartphones it sells in India, including its latest foldable flagships—the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, priced between ₹1.09 lakh and ₹2.11 lakh.

India’s tablet market grew 20% year-on-year in the June 2025 quarter, with Apple leading at 30% share. Samsung followed at 27%, driven largely by the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G, which made up 81% of its tablet shipments.