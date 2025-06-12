Samsung teases smarter cameras on upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung has dropped a new teaser that strongly hints at major upgrades coming to its foldable, and more specifically, its cameras. While the company hasn’t named any devices outright, the press release talks about “the Ultra experience” unfolding, alongside references to AI-powered photography and thinner, lighter foldables. All signs point to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 taking centre stage at the next Galaxy Unpacked event, reportedly scheduled for July 10 in New York.

According to Samsung, the next phase of mobile imaging goes beyond just cramming in better lenses and sensors. The company is pitching a more intelligent, system-level approach where hardware, software and AI work together. It claims Galaxy smartphones are evolving into tools that don’t just capture images, but help users better understand what they’re seeing, a direction that could mean tighter integration with generative AI features or more advanced scene recognition, perhaps similar to or even beyond Google Lens.

Foldables, in particular, are set to benefit from this shift. Samsung says that pairing these new AI-powered cameras with the expansive, flexible screens of its Z series will offer a more immersive experience, one that’s not just about taking photos, but using the camera as a way to interact with the world in real time.

On the hardware front, Samsung also hinted at a significant design evolution. The next Galaxy Z foldables are described as the “thinnest, lightest and most advanced” yet. This aligns with recent leaks suggesting the Z Fold 7 will be slimmer and easier to carry, potentially addressing one of the biggest complaints users have had about earlier foldable devices: their bulk.

Beyond the Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to launch with a few key upgrades. Rumours suggest a larger cover screen and possibly an Exynos variant in some markets. Storage options are likely to include 256GB and 512GB, both paired with 12GB RAM.

Samsung’s focus is clear: slimmer designs, smarter features, and a camera that’s more than just a lens.