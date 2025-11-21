Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab A11+ in India this month with AI features and 4nm chipset

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India later this month, promising a blend of upgraded performance and Galaxy AI tools tailored for learning and productivity. The tablet will bring several AI-driven features to the affordable segment, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and a Solve Math tool integrated into Samsung Notes.

According to Samsung, Google Gemini on the Tab A11+ enables real-time visual AI interactions, making conversations with the device more fluid and helpful. Circle to Search lets users look up information directly from the screen with a simple gesture, without needing to move between apps. Students and professionals can also make use of the Solve Math feature, designed to deliver step-by-step solutions for complex equations inside Samsung Notes.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is powered by the 4nm MediaTek MT8775 processor and is set to launch in two configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Users can expand storage up to 2TB, making it suitable for heavy content libraries and coursework.

Samsung says the new tablet will strengthen its leadership in India’s tablet market by offering advanced AI tools at accessible price points.