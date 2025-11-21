Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
technology
news
Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab A11+ in India this month with AI features and 4nm chipset

Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab A11+ in India this month with AI features and 4nm chipset

Samsung is gearing up to expand its tablet line-up in India with a feature-packed model aimed at students and everyday users.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 21, 2025 11:46 AM IST
Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab A11+ in India this month with AI features and 4nm chipsetSamsung Galaxy Tab A11

Samsung is preparing to introduce the Galaxy Tab A11+ in India later this month, promising a blend of upgraded performance and Galaxy AI tools tailored for learning and productivity. The tablet will bring several AI-driven features to the affordable segment, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search with Google, and a Solve Math tool integrated into Samsung Notes.

Advertisement

According to Samsung, Google Gemini on the Tab A11+ enables real-time visual AI interactions, making conversations with the device more fluid and helpful. Circle to Search lets users look up information directly from the screen with a simple gesture, without needing to move between apps. Students and professionals can also make use of the Solve Math feature, designed to deliver step-by-step solutions for complex equations inside Samsung Notes.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is powered by the 4nm MediaTek MT8775 processor and is set to launch in two configurations: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. Users can expand storage up to 2TB, making it suitable for heavy content libraries and coursework.

Samsung says the new tablet will strengthen its leadership in India’s tablet market by offering advanced AI tools at accessible price points.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:46 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today