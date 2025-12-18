Samsung to showcase AI-powered home innovations at CES 2026

Samsung Electronics has announced its upcoming lineup for CES 2026, focusing on a new range of "AI-Connected Living" appliances. Scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from 6th to 9th January, the showcase will feature a variety of home appliances designed to merge advanced hardware with high-performance artificial intelligence to simplify daily routines.

Smarter Fabric Care

A key highlight of the event is the upgraded Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, which introduces several improvements following its initial debut in 2024. The new model features a "Super Speed" cycle that utilises high-pressure spray to speed up detergent penetration and rinsing. It also incorporates a new "Booster Heat Exchanger" to enhance drying efficiency and the "Auto Open Door+" feature, which promotes internal air circulation to prevent damp laundry from developing an unpleasant odour.

To cater to different budgets, Samsung is introducing two screen options: the original 7-inch LCD and a more affordable 2.8-inch variant. The laundry unit works in tandem with the newly updated Bespoke AI AirDresser, which returns with a focus on hygiene and wrinkle reduction. The AirDresser's "Auto Wrinkle Care" system uses dual jets of steam and air to freshen clothes, reportedly eliminating 99.9% of certain viruses and bacteria.

Intelligent Climate Control

Samsung is also set to unveil the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner. This model has been upgraded from a single blade to three, allowing for seven distinct wind modes, including "Max Wind" for rapid cooling and "Long Reach Wind" to circulate air further. The system uses radar-based AI to detect where users are in a room, automatically directing airflow toward or away from them to maximise comfort. Furthermore, an "AI Energy Mode" can monitor usage patterns and external conditions to reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

Advanced Floor Cleaning

For the home cleaning sector, the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum will be on display. Powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor, the vacuum uses deep learning to recognise humans and pets, as well as obstacles such as cables. A standout feature is its "AI Liquid Recognition," which allows the device to detect spills and decide whether to clean or avoid them based on user preferences. Additionally, its "Easy Pass Wheel" technology enables it to climb over thresholds of up to 2.4 inches.

Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of R&D for Digital Appliances at Samsung, stated that these innovations were developed by integrating customer feedback with the company's long-standing research and development expertise. Attendees of CES 2026 will be able to view the full lineup at Samsung’s showroom inside the Wynn Las Vegas.