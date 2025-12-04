Samsung to unveil 2026 DX Vision at ‘The First Look’ ahead of CES

Samsung Electronics has announced plans to host its annual ‘The First Look’ event on 4 January at 7 pm PST, two days before CES 2026 begins. The showcase will be held at the Latour Ballroom in the Wynn Las Vegas and will outline the company’s DX Division vision for the year, along with new AI-led customer experiences.

TM Roh, CEO and Head of the DX Division, will deliver the keynote address. He will be joined by SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business, and Cheolgi Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of the Digital Appliances Business. The trio will detail Samsung’s strategic direction across key product categories for 2026.

The First Look will be livestreamed on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung’s official YouTube channel and Samsung TV Plus. Following the event, Samsung will continue its CES 2026 activity with exhibitions and demonstrations at its exclusive space within the Wynn Las Vegas through 7 January.

Samsung says its broader mission remains rooted in shaping the future of connected living. The company continues to advance technologies across televisions, smartphones, wearables, digital appliances, network systems and automotive audio, as well as SmartThings integrations and AI capabilities across its lineup.