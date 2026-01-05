Samsung unveils 130-inch Micro RGB TV, Music Studio, AI home appliances, and more at CES 2026

CES 2026 has commenced with the First Look event, and Samsung has showcased its “Companion to AI Living” vision with the latest innovations in AI-powered home and lifestyle products. The South Korean giant provided a glimpse into the 2026 lineup of AI-powered home appliances, smart TVs, BeSpoke AI kitchen appliances, and much more.

With the unveiling of new products, TM Roh, CEO and Head of Samsung’s Device eXperience (DX) Division, said, “Samsung is building a more unified, more personal experience across mobile, visual display, home appliances and services.” Here’s everything Samsung will showcase at the CES 2026 between January 6 and January 9, 2026.

Samsung entertainment devices and visual displays

At the CES 2026, Samsung showcases a 130-inch Micro RGB TV, which is said to offer the widest and most detailed Samsung TV experience. It is powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Colour Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro for precise control of RGB colours. It also leverages Vision AI Companion (VAC) technology for a personalised viewing experience.

The showcase also included the ultra-thin OLED S95H TV with slim bezels and an “art gallery” look. It also comes with support for HDR10+ ADVANCED and Eclipsa Audio for spatial audio. Alongside TVs, Samsung also flaunted the new Freestyle+ portable projector, powered by VAC for seamless projection on walls, ceilings, and uneven surfaces. Lastly, the company also showcases Movingstyle, a movable screen device, which is mounted on a rolling stand.

Samsung 2026 audio ecosystem

Music Studio 5 and 7 WiFi speakers: The new WiFi speakers flaunt aesthetic design and powerful audio features in the premium segment. The Music Studio 7 comes with a 3.1.1-channel system for spatial audio and natural 3D immersion. Whereas the Music Studio 5 features a 4-inch woofer and dual tweeters. Both speakers offer AI Dynamic Bass Control for a deeper, distortion-free bass listening experience.

Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors

At CES 2026, Samsung also provided a glimpse into five new Odyssey gaming monitors: Odyssey 3D (G90XH), Odyssey G6 (G60H), and three Odyssey OLED G8 models. All these models are designed to deliver higher resolution, faster refresh rates, and a more immersive gaming experience. The Odyssey G6 is said to be a world-first breakthrough in speed for competitive esports.

Bespoke AI home and kitchen appliances

Samsung further previewed plenty of AI-powered appliances that include a Bespoke Family Hub, an AI-enabled refrigerator that integrates AI Vision built with Google Gemini. It automatically tracks food items and provides recipe suggestions based on inventory.

CES 2026 First Look event also consisted of the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo that comes with features like faster super speed cycle and enhanced drying performance, with a Booster Heat Exchanger. Another device includes Bespoke AI AirDresser, which comes with Auto Wrinkle Care and dual jet steam that removes 99.9% of bacteria.

Lastly, Samsung will also include the Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra to its 2026 lineup, which is powered by a Qualcomm Dragonwing processor and an active stereo 3D sensor.