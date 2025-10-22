Samsung unveils Galaxy XR, the first Android XR headset built for the AI era

Samsung has officially introduced Galaxy XR, a next-generation AI-native headset designed to redefine immersive experiences across work, play and discovery. Announced in Seoul, the device marks the beginning of the Android XR ecosystem, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm Technologies.

As the first product built on the new Android XR platform, Galaxy XR merges advanced AI and extended reality (XR) to offer natural interactions through voice, vision and gestures. The launch signals the start of Samsung’s long-term XR journey, which will eventually include AI-powered glasses and other form factors.

“With Galaxy XR, Samsung is introducing a brand-new ecosystem of mobile devices,” said Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Built on Android XR, Galaxy XR expands the vision for mobile AI into a new frontier of immersive and meaningful possibilities, allowing XR to move from concept to everyday reality, for both the industry and users.”

Sameer Samat, President of Android Ecosystem at Google, added, “Android XR is the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, and we are incredibly excited to take a significant leap forward today with the launch of Galaxy XR. Through our partnership with Samsung, Android XR will unlock entirely new ways to explore, connect and create, building an open, unified platform for the next evolution of computing.”

Alex Katouzian, Group GM of Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm Technologies, said, “Galaxy XR embodies our vision for the future, where the synergy of AI and XR transforms the possibilities of personal computing. We’re thrilled to be collaborating on this initiative, as Galaxy XR will help to bring new use cases across various industries and pave the way for exciting multi-device experiences.”

Galaxy XR is built around multimodal AI, enabling intuitive experiences that combine sight, sound and movement. Integrated with Gemini AI at the system level, the device can interpret the user’s surroundings and respond naturally, creating fluid, human-like interactions.

The headset features advanced sensors and cameras that track head, hand and eye movements for precise control. A separate battery pack reduces weight and enhances comfort, while a detachable light shield allows users to switch between immersive and open viewing modes.

As part of an open, scalable ecosystem, Galaxy XR supports existing Android applications and adheres to OpenXR standards, allowing developers to easily adapt apps built on OpenXR, WebXR or Unity. This ensures cross-platform flexibility and a smoother transition for both users and creators.

The headset introduces new levels of productivity and entertainment. Users can explore 3D maps with Google Maps, interact with YouTube and Circle to Search through gesture recognition, and even convert 2D photos and videos into 3D immersive memories.

Galaxy XR is powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, delivering enhanced graphics and on-device AI through the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU. The headset offers up to 2.5 hours of battery life, 4K Micro-OLED displays, and spatial audio for deeply immersive entertainment.

Samsung is also positioning Galaxy XR for enterprise use cases, partnering with Samsung Heavy Industries to explore virtual shipbuilding training and productivity applications. Through collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Snapdragon Spaces, Galaxy XR will support enterprise-grade solutions for design, training and remote collaboration.

Samsung’s XR roadmap extends beyond the headset, with upcoming AI glasses developed alongside Google and leading eyewear brands such as Warby Parker and Gentle Monster. These devices will merge style with functionality, integrating seamlessly with the Android XR ecosystem.

Galaxy XR will be available from October 21 in the US and October 22 in Korea.