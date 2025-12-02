Samsung unveils Galaxy Z TriFold, its first three-panel foldable with a 10-inch display

Samsung has officially introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first tri-fold smartphone and the company’s most ambitious foldable yet. After months of leaks, teasers and early engineering showcases, the device is now confirmed for launch next week in South Korea, with wider availability planned.

The Galaxy Z TriFold reflects Samsung’s sixteen-device legacy in foldables and arrives with the largest display ever seen on a Galaxy foldable, dual titanium hinges and a suite of multitasking features designed to take advantage of its expanding screen.

Advertisement

The dual titanium hinge system enables both sides of the main display to fold inward, protecting the entire panel when closed. Unlike Huawei’s Mate XT series, Samsung has placed the cover screen on the back, allowing the inner display to remain shielded at all times.

When unfolded, the main screen spans 10 inches diagonally with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,584 pixels, a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,600 nits. A small punch-hole houses a 10MP selfie camera, and Samsung has included a protective film as standard.

The secondary 6.5-inch cover display offers 2,520 x 1,080 resolution, an adaptive 1-120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 and another 10MP selfie camera. Its 21:9 aspect ratio gives the folded device a more familiar smartphone layout.

Advertisement

Running OneUI 8 based on Android 16, the Z TriFold introduces advanced multitasking. Users can run three full-sized apps side by side in portrait mode, while the large canvas offers a more tablet-like workflow. The phone is also Samsung’s first to support standalone Samsung DeX. With a keyboard and mouse, the device can switch into a desktop-style interface directly from Quick Settings, turning it into a mobile workstation.

Despite its three-panel design, Samsung has kept the hardware surprisingly slim. The device uses an Advanced Armor Aluminum frame and measures only 3.9mm at its thinnest point. It weighs 309 grams and folds down to 159.2 x 75 x 12.9mm. It is also rated IP48 for dust and water resistance.

Inside, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, paired with 16GB RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. The rear camera setup mirrors the Galaxy Z Fold7, featuring a 200MP main sensor (ISOCELL HP2), a 10MP 3x telephoto lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Advertisement

Powering the device is a 5,600mAh three-cell battery distributed across the three rear panels. Charging options include 45W wired and 15W wireless.

Samsung will offer the Galaxy Z TriFold in a single Crafted Black finish. While pricing is yet to be announced, South Korean customers will be the first to purchase the device from Friday, 12 December. Samsung has also confirmed future availability in China, Taiwan, Singapore, the UAE and the United States.