Samsung unveils new Galaxy Book3 premium laptops with OLED display

Samsung Electronics has launched its latest Galaxy Book3 laptop series. The new series consists of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Book3 Ultra features ultra-high performance computing, while the Book3 Pro 360 has a 2-in-1 convertible form factor with S Pen functionality. The Book3 Pro comes with a slim profile.

The Galaxy Book3 series gets features like Link to Windows/Microsoft Phone Link, Samsung Multi Control, and Second Screen features. Users can access their Samsung services and account information with a single sign-on and transfer data and settings from their old Windows PC with Galaxy Book Smart Switch.

The Galaxy Book3 series is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor in the Galaxy Book3 Ultra, and NVIDIA RTX GeForce 4070 Laptop GPU. The series also features a Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3K resolution and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate for clear and smooth viewing.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Pro series also get a quad-speaker system, dual microphones with AI noise cancelling, and Studio Mode for better video calls. The series has a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel, and contains recycled plastics.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Sizes

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in 16-inch in Graphite, the Galaxy Book3 Pro will be available in 14-inch and 16-inch in Graphite, and the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in 14-inch in Graphite.

