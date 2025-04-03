Samsung unveils SmartThings-powered ‘customised cooling’ for Bespoke AI WindFree ACs

Samsung India has announced the rollout of a new SmartThings-powered feature, ‘Customised Cooling’, designed to transform the way Indian homes stay cool. Integrated into the 2025 Bespoke AI WindFree air conditioners, this update synchronises smart ACs with certified smart fans and switches, creating an automated cooling environment that adjusts intelligently and saves power.

The feature arrives at a time when India’s electricity demand is surging, partly due to widespread AC usage. According to a Samsung consumer study, nearly half of Indian users rely on a combination of air conditioners and fans for comfort, often toggling settings throughout the night, an effort that disrupts sleep and increases electricity bills.

“At Samsung, we believe true comfort goes beyond cooling - it’s about intelligent, personalised experiences that adapt to the user’s needs. Indian consumers often rely on a combination of ACs and fans to stay comfortable, especially at night. With Customised Cooling, we are eliminating the hassle of frequent adjustments by seamlessly operating the 2025 Bespoke AI range of ACs with SmartThings-certified fans and switches. This brings peace of mind, energy efficiency, and uninterrupted rest,” said Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

“Moreover, while the feature is designed to optimise sleep, it’s equally useful for staying comfortable throughout the day without compromising comfort or energy savings,” he further added.

The system taps into Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem to monitor and respond to room temperature changes in real-time. It automatically modulates both AC and fan settings to deliver the optimal temperature without user intervention. Compatible with Works with SmartThings (WWST) certified smart fans and switches, the feature is also integrated into SmartThings Energy Service to provide sustainability-focused insights.

Beyond sleep, Samsung says the feature is just as useful during the day, offering a consistently comfortable environment without overburdening energy bills. Users can experience effortless cooling, reduced power consumption, and seamless device automation, all from a unified app interface.