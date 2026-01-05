Samsung unveils world’s largest 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES 2026

Samsung Electronics has once again pushed the boundaries of home entertainment with the unveiling of the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (model R95H) at CES 2026. This monumental display marks a new era for ultra-premium screens, combining next-generation colour technology with a bold "Timeless Frame" design that transforms the television into an architectural centrepiece.

Precision Engineered for Lifelike Colour

At the heart of the R95H is Samsung’s innovative Micro RGB technology, which uses sub-100μm red, green, and blue LEDs that each emit light independently. This advanced architecture allows for ultra-precise light control and superior colour accuracy.

Key performance highlights include:

Precision Colour 100: The display achieves 100% of the BT.2020 wide colour gamut, delivering hyper-real hues and brilliant brightness certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE).

AI-Driven Fidelity: Powered by the Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, the TV leverages artificial intelligence to enhance contrast and refine dull tones, ensuring vivid detail in both the brightest and darkest scenes.

Glare-Free Viewing: Samsung’s proprietary anti-reflection technology minimises external light interference, preserving clarity across various lighting conditions.

A Design Inspired by Art

The 130-inch model introduces the "Timeless Frame," a modern evolution of the 2013 Timeless Gallery design. The ultra-large screen appears to float within its monumental frame, intended to resemble an immersive window rather than a traditional electronic device.

The frame is not merely aesthetic; it houses a sophisticated, integrated audio system. This setup provides balanced sound tuned specifically to the scale of the massive screen, creating a cohesive audio-visual experience where the sound feels naturally anchored to the image.

The AI Lifestyle Companion

Beyond the hardware, the R95H features the new Vision AI Companion (VAC), a multi-agent platform powered by large language models (LLMs). This system enables:

Conversational Search: Natural interaction through Bixby for content discovery and proactive recommendations.

Specialised AI Modes: Features such as AI Football Mode Pro and AI Sound Controller Pro, which automatically optimise settings for live sports.

Productivity Integration: Pre-loaded access to Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, alongside tools like Live Translate and Generative Wallpaper.

Samsung has also committed to seven years of Tizen OS upgrades for the R95H, ensuring the ultra-luxury display remains at the cutting edge of software innovation for years to come.